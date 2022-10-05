Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Increased by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,396 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.5% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,728,658,000 after purchasing an additional 185,340 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,423,623,000 after buying an additional 493,304 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,378,829,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Edward Jones downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $294.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $372.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.47. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.