ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.12

Shares of ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.12 and last traded at $19.12, with a volume of 111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

ADVA Optical Networking Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $992.07 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average is $16.99.

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). ADVA Optical Networking had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $177.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADVA Optical Networking SE will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

