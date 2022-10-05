Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AAP. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $235.56.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE AAP opened at $167.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.22. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $154.46 and a one year high of $244.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.17.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,297,000 after purchasing an additional 482,858 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 16.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,676,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,943,000 after purchasing an additional 232,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,642,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,954,000 after purchasing an additional 19,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

