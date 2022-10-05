Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 227.7% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.13.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.7 %

AMD opened at $67.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $62.83 and a one year high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

