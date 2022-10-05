Advent Convertible and Income Fund (AVK) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 25.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.29. 171,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,064. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average is $13.51.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVK. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 44.7% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $312,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 10.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,131,000.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

