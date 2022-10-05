Advent Convertible and Income Fund (AVK) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 25.7% annually over the last three years.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.29. 171,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,064. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average is $13.51.
Institutional Trading of Advent Convertible and Income Fund
About Advent Convertible and Income Fund
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advent Convertible and Income Fund (AVK)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.