AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ) Trading 0.8% Higher

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ – Get Rating)’s share price were up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.10 and last traded at $18.09. Approximately 532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.06.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.