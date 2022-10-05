Aeternity (AE) Reaches Market Cap of $30.75 Million

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $30.75 million and approximately $739,737.00 worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for $0.0797 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aeternity alerts:

Ã†ternity (AE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000392 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CheeseSwap (CHEESE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EXMR FDN (EXMR) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EVOS (EVOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dash Diamond (DASHD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 396,262,884 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com.

Aeternity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles.The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.