Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Agile Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.29. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $40.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 958.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,016.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($8.00) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

