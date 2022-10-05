Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Shares Up 8.5%

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.28. 11,905 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 38,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Akbank T.A.S. Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10.

About Akbank T.A.S.

(Get Rating)

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury segments. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akbank T.A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akbank T.A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.