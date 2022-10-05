Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CEO Andrew Cheng Sells 10,000 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $332,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,306,218.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 13th, Andrew Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.95. 9,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,653,266. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $38.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.08. On average, research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 18,563 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 5,565.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,766,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,366,000 after buying an additional 1,735,530 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

