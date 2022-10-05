Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.62

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.62 and last traded at $38.07, with a volume of 9285 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of -1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CFO William Richard White sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $878,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,715.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,504,258.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $878,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,715.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,427,575. Insiders own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 635,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after buying an additional 48,113 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 44.0% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 288,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 88,058 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

