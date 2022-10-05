AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.93

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.AGet Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.93 and traded as low as C$1.16. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at C$1.28, with a volume of 85,272 shares changing hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.24 million and a P/E ratio of -2.66.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

