Akropolis Delphi (ADEL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $115,050.00

Akropolis Delphi (ADEL) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, Akropolis Delphi has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Akropolis Delphi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Akropolis Delphi has a market cap of $115,050.00 and $22,548.00 worth of Akropolis Delphi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akropolis Delphi Coin Profile

Akropolis Delphi’s genesis date was September 1st, 2020. Akropolis Delphi’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official website for Akropolis Delphi is delphi.akropolis.io. Akropolis Delphi’s official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akropolis Delphi’s official message board is medium.com/akropolis.

Akropolis Delphi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ADEL is A Non-Sale Product Governance Token for Delphi, a DeFi yield farming aggregator developed by Akropolis.Delphi offers synthetic savings and high yield “accounts”. ADEL can only be earnt through liquidity provision of stablecoins, AKRO and other selected tokens and active governance participation.”

