Alamo Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th.

Alamo Group has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Alamo Group to earn $9.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ALG stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.89. 2,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,724. Alamo Group has a 1 year low of $108.35 and a 1 year high of $160.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamo Group

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.33. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alamo Group will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $212,062.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,269,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Alamo Group to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.