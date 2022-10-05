Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th.

Alamo Group has a payout ratio of 7.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alamo Group to earn $9.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

NYSE ALG traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $132.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,724. Alamo Group has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $160.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.33. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alamo Group will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ALG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Alamo Group to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

In related news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $212,062.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 317.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 45,416 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 864,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,064,000 after purchasing an additional 27,896 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,188,000 after buying an additional 21,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,309,000 after buying an additional 11,616 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

