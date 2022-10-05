Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 40,724 shares.The stock last traded at $133.28 and had previously closed at $131.37.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Alamo Group to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.33. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 12.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.24%.

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $212,062.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

