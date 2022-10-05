AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:AFB)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

AFB stock opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.65.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 521,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,387 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 28.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 51.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 327,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 111,574 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 136.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 53,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 25.1% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.