Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Founders Capital Management LLC

Founders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 13.6% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.53.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,848 shares of company stock valued at $10,509,112 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $102.54. 1,727,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,722,132. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

