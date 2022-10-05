Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of AAMC stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 million, a P/E ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAMC. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $430,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Further Reading

