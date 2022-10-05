Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Brightworth

Brightworth grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Altria Group by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 129,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 29,727 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 59,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 6,102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 822,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,581,000 after purchasing an additional 809,160 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.39. 66,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,765,463. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.89. The firm has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 387.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

