Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Short Interest Up 12.0% in September

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 651,900 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the August 31st total of 582,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,404 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $101,556.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated acquired 12,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,003,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,511,489.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $101,556.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the second quarter valued at $2,488,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 90,301 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 888.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 53,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 47,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 47,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAL opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. Amalgamated Financial has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.