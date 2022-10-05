Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Trading 8.5% Higher

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) was up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.07. Approximately 1,746,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 28,355,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABEV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.
Ambev Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 117.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 8.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ambev
Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.
