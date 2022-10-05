Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Trading 8.5% Higher

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) was up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.07. Approximately 1,746,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 28,355,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABEV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Ambev Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter. Ambev had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 117.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 8.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

