AMEPAY (AME) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

AMEPAY (AME) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last week, AMEPAY has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. AMEPAY has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $64,304.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMEPAY coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010738 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for AMEPAY is amepay.io. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

