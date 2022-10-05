Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,590 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up 1.8% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 664.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 587.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.71. 300,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,833,597. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.98. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $56.09 and a 1-year high of $78.81.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

