Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,085.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,070. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.80 and a 200-day moving average of $192.13. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.38 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

