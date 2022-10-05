Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,043 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 7.1% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Orcam Financial Group boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 6,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VWO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.83. The company had a trading volume of 251,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,642,945. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.11. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

