American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB) Stock Price Up 1%

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB – Get Rating) traded up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.81 and last traded at $35.81. 912 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.45.

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day moving average is $39.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEMB. 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 17,602 shares during the last quarter.

