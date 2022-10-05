American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB) Trading Up 1%

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.81 and last traded at $35.81. 912 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.45.

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,110,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 145.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,602 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

