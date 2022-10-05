American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,207 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $993,440,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after buying an additional 1,032,350 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of American Express by 7.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after buying an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 112.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $241,901,000 after buying an additional 685,478 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 70.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $174,934,000 after buying an additional 387,115 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXP opened at $143.10 on Wednesday. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $107.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.55 and a 200-day moving average of $159.87.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

