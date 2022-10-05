American Shiba (USHIBA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

American Shiba (USHIBA) traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. In the last week, American Shiba has traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar. One American Shiba coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. American Shiba has a market capitalization of $796,306.00 and approximately $8,965.00 worth of American Shiba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010629 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

American Shiba Coin Profile

American Shiba’s genesis date was May 11th, 2021. American Shiba’s total supply is 96,831,326,517,013,900 coins. American Shiba’s official Twitter account is @ShibaUshiba and its Facebook page is accessible here. American Shiba’s official website is americanshiba.com. The Reddit community for American Shiba is https://reddit.com/r/Americanshiba.

American Shiba Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “American Shiba (USHIBA) is an Ethereum-based meme token with a deflationary supply. It aims to become the American version of SHIBA.USHIBA is 100% community-owned. Everyone who holds USHIBA is part of a growing community that believes in decentralization and charity causes. You have a voice in deciding the directions and missions of the community. On the financial side, USHIBA holders receive a 2% redistribution that comes from each transaction.Telegram”

