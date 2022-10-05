American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in American Water Works by 107.7% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE:AWK traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.16. 14,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.45 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.48 and a 200 day moving average of $151.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.67.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.