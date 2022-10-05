AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $7,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after acquiring an additional 618,248 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,546,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,294,000 after purchasing an additional 500,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.55.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.62. 3,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,766. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $113.68 and a 52-week high of $167.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.49.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,655,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,596,926.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,924,920 in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

