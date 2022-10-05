Amon (AMN) Price Down 16.5% This Week

Amon (AMN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 5th. During the last week, Amon has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. Amon has a market capitalization of $9,174.73 and $3.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Amon Coin Profile

Amon launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech. Amon’s official website is amon.tech.

Amon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

