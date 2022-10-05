Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) traded down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.19. 10,466 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,445,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amyris from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Roth Capital cut shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Amyris Trading Down 8.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $999.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Kung sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 2,665,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,623,569 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amyris

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,667,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,470,000 after acquiring an additional 575,957 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071,616 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,965,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,900 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Amyris by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,545,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after buying an additional 1,730,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amyris by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,656,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,303,000 after buying an additional 38,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

