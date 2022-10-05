Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) is Absher Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises about 4.7% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $24,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2,222.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.4 %

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.53.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.42. The stock had a trading volume of 44,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,841. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.92. The company has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

