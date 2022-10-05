Analyzing Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) and City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO)

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) and City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and City Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple 270.82% 21.04% 13.09% City Office REIT 263.75% 70.11% 30.77%

Volatility and Risk

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City Office REIT has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple $313.95 million 10.61 $1.05 billion $13.72 3.68 City Office REIT $164.04 million 2.49 $484.39 million $10.27 0.96

This table compares Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and City Office REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has higher revenue and earnings than City Office REIT. City Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.9% of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of City Office REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of City Office REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. City Office REIT pays out 7.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. City Office REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. City Office REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and City Office REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple 0 0 1 0 3.00 City Office REIT 0 2 0 0 2.00

City Office REIT has a consensus target price of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 69.89%. Given City Office REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe City Office REIT is more favorable than Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple.

Summary

City Office REIT beats Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, formerly known as Granite Real Estate Inc., is based in Toronto, Canada.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

