Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE:FINS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 284 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,530. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $17.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

