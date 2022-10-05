ANGLE (LON:AGL) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $70.78

Shares of ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 70.78 ($0.86) and traded as low as GBX 66.67 ($0.81). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 67.80 ($0.82), with a volume of 710,830 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 231 ($2.79) price target on shares of ANGLE in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

ANGLE Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £173.23 million and a PE ratio of -10.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 70.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 92.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About ANGLE

In other news, insider Andrew D. Newland bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £100,000 ($120,831.32).

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system for routine and focused multiplex analysis of DNA, RNA or protein biomarkers.

