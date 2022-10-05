Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of TSE:APY opened at C$2.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Anglo Pacific Group has a 1-year low of C$2.02 and a 1-year high of C$3.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$618.85 million and a P/E ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.66.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

