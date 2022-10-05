Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.
Anglo Pacific Group Price Performance
Shares of TSE:APY opened at C$2.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Anglo Pacific Group has a 1-year low of C$2.02 and a 1-year high of C$3.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$618.85 million and a P/E ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.66.
About Anglo Pacific Group
