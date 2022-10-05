ANIVERSE Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.24 Million (ANV)

ANIVERSE (ANV) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 5th. During the last seven days, ANIVERSE has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. ANIVERSE has a total market capitalization of $35.24 million and approximately $6.24 million worth of ANIVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANIVERSE coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ANIVERSE alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,023.09 or 0.99996677 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004642 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00051206 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009990 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00063460 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00021895 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004941 BTC.

ANIVERSE Profile

ANIVERSE (ANV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. ANIVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,132,088 coins. ANIVERSE’s official website is aniverse.io. ANIVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ANIVERSE17 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ANIVERSE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ANIVERSE project is an 'Online Theme Park' platform that combines actual businesses based on animation IP with blockchain technology. ANIVERSE allows anyone to access animation IP sources through its platform to create and sell IP products, contents. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANIVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANIVERSE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANIVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ANIVERSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANIVERSE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.