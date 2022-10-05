Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Holdings Decreased by Shah Capital Management

Shah Capital Management lowered its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,350,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,600,000 shares during the quarter. Antero Resources makes up approximately 10.7% of Shah Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Shah Capital Management owned about 0.43% of Antero Resources worth $41,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after acquiring an additional 47,192 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,250,000 after buying an additional 55,318 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 3,622.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,581,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,204 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 77,638 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 36,956 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

Antero Resources stock opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.23.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 352.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AR shares. TheStreet upgraded Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 870,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,844,800.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,152. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

