Arcblock Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000672 BTC on exchanges. Arcblock has a market cap of $25.22 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arcblock Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

