Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Receives $36.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Arconic from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Arconic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

In other Arconic news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,989.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arconic news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,989.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $880,130.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,667.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 941,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,064,000 after acquiring an additional 43,776 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Arconic by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,266,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Arconic by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 457,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after purchasing an additional 96,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Arconic by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 481,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,904,000 after purchasing an additional 112,566 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.97. Arconic has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $35.74.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

