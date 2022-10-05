Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.54

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.54 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.83 ($0.03). Ariana Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.10 ($0.04), with a volume of 2,863,316 shares.

Ariana Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.54. The stock has a market cap of £35.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael de Villiers purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($18,124.70).

About Ariana Resources

Ariana Resources plc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Turkey. The company also explores for silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its projects include the Kiziltepe Gold-Silver mine and Tavsan gold project located in western Turkey; and Salinbas gold project located in north-eastern Turkey.

