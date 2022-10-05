Arlington Partners LLC Boosts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 116.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,362 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $711,435,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 66.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $998,499,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143,601 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,601,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,288 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,257.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $103,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth $89,428,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.61.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $34.45. 665,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,265,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.25. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.