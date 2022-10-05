Arlington Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Arlington Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 669.4% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

VOOV traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,657. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.37. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.12 and a 1 year high of $155.00.

