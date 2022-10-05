Arlington Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Arlington Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in Biogen by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 5,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Biogen from $251.00 to $321.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Biogen to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Biogen from $183.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Biogen from $230.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.50.

Biogen Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $7.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $259.94. 27,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,105. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $290.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.73 and its 200 day moving average is $209.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.17.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

