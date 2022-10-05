Arlington Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,053,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,001,000 after purchasing an additional 56,979 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2,660.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 728,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after acquiring an additional 702,570 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 570,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,353,000 after acquiring an additional 59,681 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 485,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 370,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.74. 1,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,734. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $45.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.43.

