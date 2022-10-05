Arlington Partners LLC Raises Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 422.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,018,000 after acquiring an additional 345,616 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,607,000 after acquiring an additional 326,254 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,294,000 after acquiring an additional 37,385 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,599,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,405,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,169,000 after acquiring an additional 90,246 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPN stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.31. The company had a trading volume of 13,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,896. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.52 and a 52-week high of $163.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 635.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 555.59%.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.04.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

