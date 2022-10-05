Arlington Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 656.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Clean Harbors by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.9 %

CLH traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $118.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,457. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.39. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $124.49.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $116,475.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,180.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $245,207.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,649.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $116,475.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,180.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLH shares. StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.14.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

